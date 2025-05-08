Golden Temple goes dark: Lights switched off during nationwide mock drill | Watch The nationwide mock drills took place hours after the Indian military targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of 'Operation Sindoor' launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Amritsar:

The Golden Temple in Amritsar experienced a temporary blackout on Wednesday evening (May 7) as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Visuals captured during the blackout showed the lights being turned off at the iconic Golden Temple. The lights were turned on later after the drill was concluded.

Blackout drill in Amritsar

The Amritsar district administration implemented blackout measures across the city to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness, the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) said. "Taking utmost caution, the Amritsar district administration has again started the blackout process. Please stay at home, do not panic and do not gather outside your houses; keep the outside lights switched off," the Amritsar DPRO said.

Police officer Jagtar Singh said, "The blackout was between 10:30 pm and 11 pm. The directions are that there should not be any lights on so that the enemy may not know there is a city here. The rehearsal is being done for the interest of the country. Some people are following the blackout, and some are not. The siren was activated and then there was a complete blackout within two minutes."

The blackout in Amritsar was conducted as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to assess emergency preparedness in the event of future threats. The exercise included planned blackouts at critical sites across the country.

Several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar, participated in the blackout exercise, with cities like Barmer, Gwalior, Surat, Shimla, and Patna switching off lights at prominent buildings and public areas. In the national capital, Delhi, iconic landmarks such as Rashtrapati Bhavan and Vijay Chowk also went dark as part of the drill.

The nationwide preparedness drill was conducted after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation came in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

