Smuggler conceals gold in face mask, held at Chennai airport

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Gold, iPhones, used laptops recovered from a passenger at Chennai airport.

The customs department at the Chennai airport seized Gold, iPhones worth Rs 11.13 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

One Mohamed Abdulla (40) of Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, who arrived from Dubai by Fly Dubai FZ-8517 was intercepted at the exit as he was trying to rush through. Upon questioning, he appeared to be nervous and his voice was not clearly audible.

He was asked to take off his mask which he resisted initially. His mask appeared to be unusually heavy. On cut opening the mask, a brown color pouch wrapped with adhesive tapes was found sandwiched between two masks stitched together.

A total of 85 grams of gold paste was recovered which on extraction yielded 65 grams of 24K purity gold valued at Rs 2.93 lakhs and same was seized under Customs Act.

Further, 10 iPhones 12 Pro, 8 used iPhones, 9 used laptops, 2 cartons of Gudang Garam cigarettes, valued at Rs 8.2 lakh were also recovered and seized. Gold, iPhones, used laptops and cigarettes, total value has been projected around Rs 11.13 lakh.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Latest India News