Gola Gokarannath bypoll result: BJP's Aman Giri defeats SP's Vinay Tiwari with margin of over 34,000 votes

Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll result: After his victory, Giri said he will fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri, whose death in September necessitated the bypoll, and ensure development of the constituency.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2022 14:26 IST
Security personnel stand guard at a counting centre during
Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard at a counting centre during the counting of Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections, in Gola Gokarannath, Sunday.

Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll result: The BJP's Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.

"Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes. He received 1,24,810 votes and Tiwari got 90,512 votes," the official said.

After his victory, Giri said he will fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri, whose death in September necessitated the bypoll, and ensure development of the constituency.

He also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promising to develop Gola Gokarannath as 'Chhota Kashi'.

