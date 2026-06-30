Going to see grandfather, 4-year-old boy falls into 250-feet deep borewell in Haryana, rescue ops underway

Ambala:

A four-year-old boy fell into an open 250-feet-deep borewell in Haryana's Ambala district on Tuesday, prompting a massive rescue operation involving the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indian Army. The rescue operation is still underway.

Nirvair Singh was accompanying his father to the family's agricultural land in the Dhanyoda village to see his grandfather when the incident occurred while he was playing nearby.

The borewell was only covered with a jute sack, due to which the child didn’t realise and plunged into it. Villagers immediately alerted the authorities, following which rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to save the child.

Rescue operation underway since 12 hours

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Tomar said personnel from the district administration, the NDRF, and the army are working together to rescue the boy. Officials stated that every possible effort is being made to pull him out safely, and the operation is continuing on a war footing.

Ambala Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ishika Gupta said rescuers were able to spot the child's hands inside the borewell.

Rescuers lowered a rope fitted with a hook into the borewell. However, despite several attempts, the child could not grab onto till the time of reporting.

Heavy machinery has also been deployed at the site, while officials continue to monitor the child's condition and coordinate rescue efforts. Local residents have gathered near the field, anxiously awaiting positive news as the operation continues.

Grandfather’s harrowing wait

Recounting the incident, Karnail Singh, the child's grandfather, said he was working in the fields when Nirvair arrived with his father. He explained that the opening of the borewell had been covered with a sack. According to him, the child wandered near the borewell while playing.

“I was working in the fields this morning. The child had come with his father. The borehole was covered with a sack. I had even called him to come towards me, but before I could reach him, he suddenly fell inside," he said.

The administration has appealed to people to stay away from the rescue site to allow emergency personnel to carry out their work without obstruction.

Officials have expressed hope that the child would be brought out safely.

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with India TV Digital.

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