'Godse bhakt' Babulal Chaurasia joins Congress in presence of Kamal Nath

Image Source : MP CONGRESS TWITTER @INCMP Babulal Chaurasia joins Congress in presence of Kamal Nath

Babulal Chaurasia, a Nathuram Godse follower, has joined the Congress. He was inducted into the grand old party in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath just ahead of the civic polls. Interestingly, a former municipal corporator, Babulal was drafted into the party by Nath himself.

Photos of Kamal Nath giving Babulal Chaurasia the grand welcome were shared by the Madhya Pradesh Congress on its official Twitter account. Babulal had earlier quit the Congress and won civic polls as a member of the Hindu Mahasabha.

"I have been associated with the Congress in the past, so it is like returning to the family," he said.

To a question about his active participation in events to Godse, he replied, "I didn't know at that time what it was all about. I was pushed to the forefront of such events." Babulal them claimed that he has snapped ties with the right-wing outfit for the last two years.

