Goddess Kali remarks: TMC-BJP spat continues over Mahua Moitra's comments

The controversy over Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's remarks on Goddess Kali refused to die down even after a week, as the party on Monday urged BJP to stop politicising the issue and refrain from mixing religion with politics. The BJP wondered why no disciplinary action was taken against Moitra for her comment made on July 5. While virtually addressing a programme of Ramakrishna Mission on Sunday, Modi said Goddess Kali's blessings are always with the country, which is moving ahead with a spiritual energy for the welfare of the world.

The altercation between the two parties began afresh after the BJP’s IT chief Amit Malviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about the goddess, while “a TMC MP insults her" and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, instead of acting against her, defends her “obnoxious portrayal” of Maa Kali.

Shortly after Malviya posted his statement on Twitter, Moitra hit back without naming anyone. “Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest,” she tweeted.

She was referring to the "Didi o Didi" taunt used by BJP leaders to mock West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is commonly referred to as Didi (elder sister) by her supporters, during the campaigning for the 2021 assembly polls. In a fresh tweet, Malviya who is also West Bengal’s co-in-charge, then claimed that Moitra is not obeying Banerjee’s diktat on the issue to diminish her stature as a leader. The TMC has earlier condemned the MP’s controversial comment. "Smarting under public rebuke from Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP is using repeat defiance on the issue of Maa Kaali to humiliate her, diminish her stature as a leader, knowing fully well that she wouldn’t be able to act against her, for fear of angering her Muslim vote bank," he tweeted.

Moitra, at a conclave on July 5, said that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as each person had their unique way of offering prayers. She was responding to a question in connection with the outrage over a film poster, which shows a woman dressed as the deity smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag. Police complaints have been made against Moitra for the remarks in various states.

