J&K: 1200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga recovered in Bugdam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered approx 1200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga from the Khan Sahib area of Budgam district on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2021 17:29 IST
Image Source : ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered approx 1200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga from the Khan Sahib area of Budgam district on Tuesday. According to the Police, the sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam.

Image Source : ANI

The sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam.

"Pertinent to mention that the said sculpture was found from river Jhelum at Pandrethan, Srinagar by labourers who were extracting sand from the river on 13th August 2021, the J&K Police said.

