J&K: 1200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga recovered in Bugdam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered approx 1200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga from the Khan Sahib area of Budgam district on Tuesday. According to the Police, the sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam.

Image Source : ANI

"Pertinent to mention that the said sculpture was found from river Jhelum at Pandrethan, Srinagar by labourers who were extracting sand from the river on 13th August 2021, the J&K Police said.

