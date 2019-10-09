Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Gujarat: Goddess Bahuchara decorated with 177 yr old diamond necklace worth 300 crore

Gujarat: Goddess Bahuchara decorated with 177 yr old diamond necklace worth 300 crore

The necklace was offered to the Bahuchara Mata temple by Manaji Rao Gaekwad in the year 1839. At that the time the cost of the necklace was Rs 9 lakh which is now worth Rs. 300 crore.

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor
Ahmedabad Updated on: October 09, 2019 17:15 IST
Representative News Image

Gujarat: Goddess Bahuchara decorated with 177 yr old diamond necklace worth 300 crore

Every year on the occassion of Dussehra, Goddess Bahuchara is decorated with a very precious necklace worth crores in Gujarat. 

During this grand occassion, the necklace is kept under tight security.

The necklace was offered to the Bahuchara Mata temple by Manaji Rao Gaekwad in the year 1839. At that the time the necklace was worth Rs 9 lakh which is now worth Rs. 300 crore. 

The necklace is studded with 6 valuable sapphires and 150 diamond embellished on it and is 177 years old.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story25 kg sandalwood recovered at airport, 2 Sudanese arrested