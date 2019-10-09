Gujarat: Goddess Bahuchara decorated with 177 yr old diamond necklace worth 300 crore

Every year on the occassion of Dussehra, Goddess Bahuchara is decorated with a very precious necklace worth crores in Gujarat.

During this grand occassion, the necklace is kept under tight security.

The necklace was offered to the Bahuchara Mata temple by Manaji Rao Gaekwad in the year 1839. At that the time the necklace was worth Rs 9 lakh which is now worth Rs. 300 crore.

The necklace is studded with 6 valuable sapphires and 150 diamond embellished on it and is 177 years old.