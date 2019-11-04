GoAir starts operating its first 'city check-in counter' at New Delhi metro station

Representational Image

GoAir has started its first "city check-in counter" at the New Delhi metro station, the airline announced on Monday.

GoAir passengers on certain international routes can check-in their luggage at this counter and collect their boarding passes, it added.

"GoAir international passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi, Phuket, Bangkok, Muscat and Malé can now avail the facility of checking-in their luggage at the New Delhi metro station up to 6 hours prior to their flight time," the airline said in a press release.

The passengers will be issued their boarding passes as soon as they check-in their luggage at the GoAir counter at the metro station, it added.

"Passengers will have the option to spend their valuable time in the city and just reach the airport directly in time to board the flight," GoAir said.

It takes 17 minutes by metro to reach Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport from the New Delhi station.