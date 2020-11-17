Tuesday, November 17, 2020
     
GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight forced to land at Karachi due to medical emergency

GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport.

New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2020 22:43 IST
GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell).  The flight landed safely at Karachi airport, Airline Official informed on Tuesday.

GoAir flight G8- 6658A, which took off from Riyadh on Tuesday afternoon, had to make an emergency landing after a passenger fainted on board.

However, some reports claimed that the flight made an emergency landing in Karachi after a 30-year-old man from Bareilly died on board the plane due to cardiac arrest. 

 

