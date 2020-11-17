Image Source : PTI GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight forced to land at Karachi due to medical emergency (representational image)

GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport, Airline Official informed on Tuesday.

GoAir flight G8- 6658A, which took off from Riyadh on Tuesday afternoon, had to make an emergency landing after a passenger fainted on board.

However, some reports claimed that the flight made an emergency landing in Karachi after a 30-year-old man from Bareilly died on board the plane due to cardiac arrest.

