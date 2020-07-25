14-year-old girl is Goa's youngest COVID-19 victim, toll 33

Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) 14-year-old girl is Goa's youngest COVID-19 victim

A 14-year-old girl became the youngest COVID-19 victim in Goa on Saturday, while three other deaths during the day took the toll to 33, an official said. The state's COVID-19 count increased by 146 to reach 4,686, he added.

"The 14-year-old girl from Vasco died at Goa Medical College and Hospital. The other victims are an 80-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and a 65-year-old man. All three died at ESI Hospital in Margao," the official said.

The number of people discharged rose by 182 on Saturday to reach 3,047.

