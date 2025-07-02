Goa weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains till July 7, tourism activities stopped on beaches Goa weather update: According to the weather office, the Dharbandora taluka in South Goa received 31.1 mm of rain, followed by Ponda with 30 mm, in the last 24 hours. The Sattari taluka in North Goa received 29.6 mm of rain.

Panaji:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rains for Goa and issued a ‘yellow’ alert till July 7, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea. Heavy rains lashed Goa on Wednesday.

Goa weather: Check area-wise rain updates

According to the weather office, the Dharbandora taluka in South Goa received 31.1 mm of rain, followed by Ponda with 30 mm, in the last 24 hours. The Sattari taluka in North Goa received 29.6 mm of rain.

According to the weather bureau, heavy rains are expected at isolated places in the North and South Goa districts. It has issued a yellow alert till July 7, said officials.

The department has said that wind speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are very likely over both districts.

Tourism activities stopped on beaches

Tourism activities have already stopped on the beaches, while lifeguards are patrolling the shoreline, said officials.

Considering the impending weather conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen not to enter the sea.

Mechanised fishing has already been banned in Goa till July 31, with all fishing jetties sealed by the state Fisheries Department. Traditional fishermen are netting their catch using conventional methods along the shore.

(With inputs from PTI)