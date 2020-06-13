This Goa village self-imposes 7-day lockdown to control COVID-19 spread

Image Source : AP A Goa village has self-imposed lockdown to control COVID19 spread. (Rrepresentational image)

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, a village in North Goa district has self-imposed one-week lockdown as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 spread. The village administration has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 fine if people are found to be violating the lockdown, said Agarwada-Chopdem village panchayat.

The decision to impose the lockdown from June 15-21, taken by the Agarwada-Chopdem village panchayat, is the latest in the string of similar lockdowns by several other villages, fearing spread of Covid-19 in their jurisdictions.

According to the order, all shops, establishments and private offices should be shut. Only pharmacies, banks, co-operative societies, government offices, dairy and clinics have been exempted.

Over the last few days as Goa witnessed an increase in Covid-19 cases, several village panchayats in the Sattari, Bicholim, Ponda sub-districts have ordered 'precautionary' lockdowns.

After staying Covid-19 free for several weeks in April and May, Goa now has nearly 400 active cases.

While the opposition has demanded tightening of inward movement in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the "situation is under control" and asked people not to panic.

