Image Source : AP Goa to reopen to tourists from tomorrow, over 250 hotels granted permission to start operations (representative image)

Goa to open for tourists from tomorrow as 250 hotels were granted permission to resume operations. For a tourist to enter Goa, he/she will have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate within stipulated 48-hrs window or get mandatorily tested in Goa, Tourism Minister M Ajgaonkar said.

Goa, one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, has remained shut for travellers since the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March.

"We have decided to allow domestic travellers to enter Goa from July 2 onwards provided they comply with certain norms..It will be mandatory for tourists to pre-book their stay at hotels, which have received the tourism department's approval, Ajgaonkar said.

Hotels and homestays that have not registered with the department to reopen business will not be allowed to entertain guests or offer online bookings. Moreover, tourists will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates to enter the state, or will have to get tested at the border and undergo quarantine at a state-run facility till their results arrive.

