Gym, casinos, clubs shut in Goa amid coronavirus pandemic

In the backdrop of the deadly noval coronavirus pandemic, the state government of Goa has decided to shut all Gyms, casinos, pools, theatres, pubs, clubs, educational institutions till March 31.

Several states including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradeh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh have shut down schools, universities, shopping malls, cinema halls amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

West Bengal too have decided to shut schools and colleges in the state till March 31.