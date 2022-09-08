Goa's Curlies restaurant, where BJP leader Sonali Phogat, was murdered to be demolished

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Goa's infamous Curlies restaurant

Goa's infamous Curlies restaurant, where BJP leader Sonali Phogat, was murdered is going to be demolished after a National Green Tribunal order. The restaurant on Goa's famous Anjuna beach, where Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat had visited before coming back to her hotel and complaining of uneasiness, was in the limelight 14 years ago when a British teenager had died. The BJP leader too died in this hotel on August 22.

The restaurant in Goa has said have allegedly flouted the coastal zone regulations. Hence, the National Green Tribunal, or NGT, upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority's earlier order to demolish the iconic shack.

In news for all wrong reasons

Last moth, Sonali Phogat (42) had visited 'Curlies' restaurant where she was allegedly drugged and murdered by two of her associates. She was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on August 23 morning.

The restaurant had also hit the headlines during investigations into the death of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling in 2008. The mother of Keeling had then claimed her daughter said she had visited 'Curlies' just before coming to the place where she was sexually assaulted and left to die on the beach.

Latest India News