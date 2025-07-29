Goa revamps homestay policy to boost rural economy; applicants to get Rs 2 lakh direct grant In its initial rollout, the scheme will support 100 homestays. To boost visibility and operational capabilities of these rural accommodations, the tourism department also plans to reinforce its partnerships with travel platforms such as Airbnb and MakeMyTrip.

Panaji:

In a move aimed at strengthening the hospitality ecosystem in Goa’s rural areas, the state government has revised its Homestay Policy to support the local communities, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte announced.

Under the revised policy, eligible applicants will now receive a direct grant of Rs 2 lakh to establish homestays, replacing the previous reimbursement model that had posed financial challenges, particularly for rural households.

"The original policy required beneficiaries to invest first and claim the amount later, which was not practical for women in rural households," Khaunte said while speaking to the media during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly on Monday evening.

"Based on their feedback, we have made the necessary changes to ensure the policy is inclusive, accessible and truly empowering," he added.

According to the minister, the revamped policy specifically targets homestays located within the owner's residence, with one to six rooms available for guests. The benefits will be confined to non-coastal and non-urban regions to maintain the policy’s rural focus.

"While the registration is permitted across Goa, incentives will be limited to non-coastal, non-urban zones to ensure the policy's rural focus is preserved," he clarified.

Move to promote women empowerment

Khaunte highlighted that the initiative is designed with women empowerment at its core, as rural homestays will primarily be managed by women within the household.

"This is not just about adding inventory to our tourism ecosystem, it's about creating livelihood opportunities, preserving cultural heritage, and giving rural women a leadership role in community-based tourism," he said.

Khaunte said the application process for availing benefits under the revised scheme will be launched after the current legislative session ends on August 8.

Travel platforms to be roped in

In its initial rollout, the scheme will support 100 homestays. To boost visibility and operational capabilities of these rural accommodations, the tourism department also plans to reinforce its partnerships with travel platforms such as Airbnb and MakeMyTrip.

"The department also plans to strengthen its existing MoUs with platforms like Airbnb and MakeMyTrip to promote these rural stays and improve their operational readiness," Khaunte stated.