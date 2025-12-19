Goa Referendum: A look back at India's only public vote on whether to join Maharashtra or remain separate Goa Referendum: The central government first bundled Goa, Daman, and Diu into one Union Territory. Pro-merger activists fired back by forming the 'Goa Opinion Poll Committee,' staging mock polls that flashed 75-80 per cent support for merging with Maharashtra.

Panaji:

In a rare democratic experiment, Goa held India's only referendum in 1967 to decide its future- independence as a Union Territory or merger with neighboring Maharashtra. This public vote, born from post-liberation tensions, affirmed Goa's distinct identity and set a precedent against forced linguistic mergers, shaping the region's unique cultural-political path.

Liberation from Portugal and early merger demands

Goa remained under Portuguese colonial rule until December 1961, when Indian armed forces liberated it in 'Operation Vijay.' Unlike other European enclaves like Daman and Diu, which integrated swiftly, Goa faced immediate pressure from Maharashtra's Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti (SMS). They argued for merger based on Marathi linguistic ties, viewing Goa as an extension of their 'greater Maharashtra' vision.

The central government initially designated Goa, Daman, and Diu as a single Union Territory. Pro-merger activists launched the "Goa Opinion Poll Committee," holding mock polls that claimed 75-80 per cent support for joining Maharashtra. Tensions escalated with protests, arson, and clashes, prompting Delhi to call a formal referendum.

The Referendum question and campaign battle

Scheduled for January 16, 1967, the poll posed a straightforward binary choice-

Option 1: Status quo as a Union Territory (separate from Maharashtra)

Option 2: Merger with Maharashtra

Campaigns were fiercely polarised. Pro-merger forces, backed by Maharashtra politicians like George Fernandes, emphasized economic benefits, shared Marathi culture, and casino-free governance. Anti-merger Goans, led by Dr Oliveira Gracias and the Maharashtrapanchayatantra Virodhi Mandal, highlighted Goa's Konkani identity, Catholic heritage, tourism potential, and fears of losing liberal laws like easier divorce.

Voting was simple: Green or black slips dropped into boxes. Turnout reached 86.2 per cent, with over 5 lakh voters deciding Goa's fate.

Decisive victory for separation

Goa resoundingly rejected merger, with Option 1 securing 34.21 per cent of votes (1,72,268 votes) against Option 2's 14.18 per cent (71,464 votes)- a 20 per cent margin. Notably, a whopping 49.7 per cent votes were invalid, often interpreted as protest abstentions.

In the recent poll, the Status Quo (UT) option received 1,72,268 votes, accounting for 34.21 per cent of the total. The Merger (Maharashtra) option garnered 71,464 votes, or 14.18 per cent. Invalid votes were the highest at 2,50,269, making up 49.70 per cent of the total 5,03,001 votes cast. This outcome defied pre-poll surveys and stunned pro-merger lobbies.

Political aftermath and Goa's path to statehood

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi honored the verdict, keeping Goa as a Union Territory. Full statehood followed in 1987 via the 56th Constitutional Amendment, making it India's 25th state alongside Daman and Diu as a separate UT. The referendum quelled merger demands but fueled Konkani language movements, leading to Konkani's official status in 1987. It also inspired Goa's tourism boom, preserving its Portuguese-influenced identity.

Legacy: A model for democratic self-determination

India's sole referendum remains a landmark in federalism, proving public will trumps linguistic majoritarianism. It influenced later debates, like Uttarakhand's statehood, and underscores Goa's motto: "unique in unity." Today, as border tensions occasionally resurface, the 1967 vote symbolises Goa's enduring choice for autonomy.