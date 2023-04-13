Goa police summons Arvind Kejriwal on April 27 over pasting of posters case during 2022 polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly elections campaign, Goa police on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before it on April 27.

The notice was issued to the Aam Aadmi Party convener by Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of Pernem police station. The notice was issued under section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Under the section, police can summon a person for inquiry if there is a "reasonable" complaint or suspicion that he had committed an offence.

What does notice say?

"During the investigation of a case about the defacement of property, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you in relation to the present investigation," said the notice. Kejriwal should appear at the Pernem police station at 11 am on April 27, it said.

Pernem police investigating a case against AAP

A senior police official said that Pernem police are investigating a case against the AAP registered under the Goa Prevention of Defacement of Property Act for allegedly pasting election posters on public walls during the Assembly campaign.

AAP won two seats in the 2022 polls in the BJP-ruled state. AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar was summoned by Pernem police at 11.30 am on Thursday but he failed to appear, inspector Halarnkar said.

(With PTI inputs)

