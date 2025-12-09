Goa nightclub fire: Landowner alleges irregularities, says 'fighting a battle for the last 20 years' Birch by Romeo Lane owners have reportedly fled to Thailand after the fire incident. The Goa Police is preparing to seek Interpol’s assistance to trace the two brothers.

Panaji:

Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, the owner of land on which Birch by Romeo Lane was located, said he had years back flagged irregularities about the night club, where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday.

Amonkar said he has been fighting a legal battle for the past 20 years for the land on which the nightclub was established, as per PTI.

Amonkar said he purchased the land in 1994 and signed an agreement to sell it to Surinder Kumar Khosla in 2004. He said the deal was abolished as Khosla failed to pay the money to him.

Khosla did not abandon the land and it was taken over by Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who were the owners of the nightclub. Amonkar turned whistleblower against the club and filed a complaint regarding the ‘irregularities’ with the local Arpora-Nagoa panchayat.

"I have been fighting a battle for the last 20 years against Khosla, who has been involved in all kinds of illegalities in this property (land) I own," PTI quoted him as saying.

Case on land pending before local court

He said his case was pending before a lower court in Goa for 20 years but the ‘illegal’ business continued to flourish on the land actually ‘owned’ by him.

Amonkar reported that he had submitted a formal complaint to the local panchayat regarding construction activities on his property on December 20, 2023. In his complaint, he claimed that unauthorised construction had taken place on the land.

He stated that the panchayat carried out an on-site inspection on January 17, 2024, following which a show-cause notice was issued to Khosla on February 15.

He said Khosla managed to obtain a stay on the panchayat’s order by appealing to the Directorate of Panchayat. Amonkar further alleged that Khosla was the primary individual responsible in the case.

Nightclub owners escape to Thailand

Meanwhile, Birch by Romeo Lane owners have reportedly fled to Thailand after the fire incident. The Goa Police is preparing to seek Interpol’s assistance to trace the two brothers.

