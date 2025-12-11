Goa nightclub fire: How Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand and the law India invoked | Explained The Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported to India.

New Delhi:

Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, co-owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, where a devastating fire claimed 25 lives on December 6, have been detained by authorities in Thailand. Efforts are now underway to bring them back to India to face legal action. The brothers, 44-year-old Gaurav Luthra and 40-year-old Saurav Luthra, reportedly fled to Phuket within hours of the incident. Following their disappearance, the Goa Police, through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), requested an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, which was issued on December 9.

After their passports were suspended by the Indian government, Thai authorities detained the duo. Official procedures are now in progress to secure their return to India, where they will face investigation related to the deadly blaze.

How were the Luthra brothers detained in Thailand?

In a decisive move to bring the Luthra brothers to justice following the deadly Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire in Goa, the central government employed the passport route to trap them. Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, co-owners of the nightclub, had fled to Phuket, Thailand, shortly after the December 6 tragedy that claimed 25 lives.

The central government used Section 10A of the Passport Act and suspended the passports of both brothers. Section 10A empowers authorities to prevent a person from traveling. At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Blue Corner Notice against the two brothers, further cornering them and leading to their detention.

According to government sources, after their passports were suspended, the Luthra brothers' stay in Thailand became illegal, and Indian authorities contacted Thai counterparts, who then detained the two. Indian officials are now traveling to Thailand to bring them back for trial.

Sources also praised the swift cooperation of Thai authorities, describing it as crucial for ensuring accountability in the wake of the tragic nightclub fire.

Goa nightclub fire

A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora. As many as 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the mishap. Early reports indicate that fireworks may have triggered the blaze.

Six people were injured in the incident. According to a fire brigade official, cited by PTI, most of the fatalities were caused by suffocation, as many people were trapped on the ground floor. The small doors and a narrow bridge leading to the club made it hard for people to escape. The rescue efforts were also slowed because fire trucks and water tankers were stationed about 400 meters away from the site.

Also Read: Goa nightclub fire updates: Luthra brothers' network of 42 shell companies linked to single address in Delhi

Also Read: 'They had no business interest in Thailand': Goa government on Luthra brothers' claim in court