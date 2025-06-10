Goa Medical College doctors withdraw agitation against Vishwajit Rane after CM's intervention Several doctors, including members of the IMA’s Goa unit, heads of departments of the GMCH, consultants, students and medical interns, staged a protest against Rane in front of the hospital in Bambolim.

Goa:

Officials on Tuesday said that the Goa Medical College doctors have withdrawn agitation against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s intervention.

Rudresh Kuttikar rejects minister’s apology over the matter

Rudresh Kuttikar, a doctor who was seen being humiliated by Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, on Monday rejected his apology over the matter.

Kuttikar, along with other doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), had said that the strike would continue, and medical services may be shut down if Rane does not publicly apologise.

Kuttikar also demanded that the minister should come and apologise to him publicly at the same ward where he was insulted.

Kuttikar's remarks came after Rane agreed that his "intent was right but words were wrong." In his response, Kuttikar said Rane's was a "studio apology," which was insufficient.

Pramod Sawant said he would meet striking doctors

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said he would be visiting the facility on Tuesday to meet the striking doctors.

Sawant held a meeting with Dean Bandekar, medical superintendent Dr Rajesh Patil and representatives of Goa Association of Resident Doctors and Consultants at his official bungalow at Altinho during the day.

After the meeting, the CM said the doctors have placed ten demands before him, a majority of which have been accepted.

Congress demands health minister’s ouster

Doctors held a protest against the minister, while the opposition Congress has demanded his ouster over the incident that was reported at the GMCH on Saturday.

Rane had lashed out at GMCH’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit to the premier facility and ordered his suspension. CM Sawant on Sunday tried to control the damage by overruling the controversial decision.

Rane is facing severe backlash from organisations, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), which has threatened a strike.

Several doctors, including members of the IMA’s Goa unit, heads of departments of the GMCH, consultants, students and medical interns, staged a protest against Rane in front of the hospital in Bambolim.