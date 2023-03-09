Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Goa: Schools to remain shut by afternoon for 2-days amid heatwave alert by IMD.

Goa heatwave alert: Taking a serious note of a heatwave alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Goa Education department has decided to shut the schools before noon for Thursday (March 9) and Friday (March 10).

Director of education, Shailesh Zingade told media that due to the heatwave alert the department took the decision. "We have told schools to allow the students to leave by noon. It is for today and tomorrow," he said.

IMD alert:

"Please note that heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees from 11th March onwards. The warnings are issued based on latest observations and numerical weather prediction model guidance," IMD said.

"The maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degree Celsius higher than its normal value," it said. On Wednesday the daytime temperature in the capital city was 38.4 degree Celsius, which was 4.6 degree Celsius above average.

However, sources from the education department informed that as many schools are conducting exams, they have been told to advance the timings of exams. "Management has to work on this and advance the timing of exams. They should take it seriously," sources said.

(With agencies inputs)

