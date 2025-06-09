Goa Health Minister apologises to doctors after public outburst at GMCH sparks widespread backlash Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane's public apology after berating a senior doctor sparks protests at GMCH, reigniting debate over political interference in healthcare.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday issued a public apology following widespread outrage from the medical community and political opposition, after he publicly berated a senior doctor during a surprise inspection of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) over the weekend.

During the incident on Saturday, Rane confronted Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, the hospital’s chief medical officer, in the casualty ward and demanded his suspension in front of staff and media, a moment that quickly went viral and drew sharp condemnation.

Taking to social media platform X, Rane admitted his mistake, stating, “In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression... It was never my intention to undermine or disrespect any medical professional.”

Doctors protest, demand sincere apology

Despite the apology, medical professionals across GMCH launched a protest on Monday, demanding a more “genuine and respectful” apology. Demonstrators included senior consultants, department heads, interns, and members of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), who had earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the minister to retract his comments.

Protesters called for an end to what they described as “VIP culture” in hospitals and demanded that media personnel be restricted from sensitive treatment zones like the casualty ward. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and GARD also condemned Rane's behavior, with GARD threatening to go on strike if further action wasn't taken.

Minister attempts damage control

Speaking to reporters, Rane clarified that no official suspension order had been moved, saying, “The issue has become a national one now.” In a follow-up social media statement, he praised the dedication of doctors and stressed the need for unity, writing, “Doctors hold a sacred and noble position in our society… I urge all doctors to return to duty.”

He also warned against politicising the incident: “This issue is being turned into a political confrontation. That is not the path we should follow.”

Chief Minister steps in

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant intervened on Sunday to defuse the situation. “I have reviewed the issue and held discussions with the health minister. Dr Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended,” he confirmed, striking a conciliatory tone and calling for normalcy at the hospital.

Healthcare autonomy vs political oversight

The controversy has reignited national conversations around the tension between political authority and the professional independence of medical institutions. While Rane emphasized patient care as the motive behind his visit, critics argue that his conduct undermined the dignity and morale of healthcare workers.

As protests continue and public trust hangs in the balance, the incident highlights the critical need for mutual respect and better communication between political leaders and healthcare professionals in India’s public health system.