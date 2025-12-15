Goa fire tragedy: Luthra brothers to be arrested at Delhi airport tomorrow The Luthra brothers left India for Thailand shortly after the fire, boarding an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Phuket early in the morning while rescue operations were still underway.

New Delhi:

In a major development in the Goa nightclub fire case, the Luthra brothers will be arrested at Delhi airport, sources said on Monday. Contrary to earlier plans, the Goa Police team will not travel to Thailand. Sources confirmed that Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, will be taken into custody at Delhi airport. The arrest is expected on Tuesday, when the brothers are likely to arrive in India.

Goa fire tragedy

The case relates to a deadly fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, on December 6, which claimed 25 lives, including 20 staff members and five tourists. Six others were injured. Initial investigations suggest that fireworks used inside the club may have triggered the blaze.

According to immigration records, the Luthra brothers left India for Thailand shortly after the fire, boarding an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Phuket early in the morning while rescue operations were still underway.

Following this, the Goa Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) and Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice against them. Their passports were later cancelled on the request of the Goa government.

A Delhi court recently refused to grant interim protection from arrest to the Luthra brothers, clearing the way for police action.

Fire officials said most victims died due to suffocation, as people were trapped inside the club. Narrow exits and a small access bridge made evacuation difficult and also delayed rescue efforts, as fire engines had to be stationed far from the spot.