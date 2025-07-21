GMR Aero-led DIAL launches 'DEL Vibes', a first-of-its-kind cultural experience platform at Delhi Airport Delhi Airport’s “DEL Vibes” transforms travel into a cultural experience, offering live Indian art, music, and dance to engage and enrich passengers.

New Delhi:

In a trailblazing move to redefine the travel experience, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), operated by the GMR Aero-led consortium, has unveiled 'DEL Vibes', a unique cultural platform designed to immerse travellers in India’s rich artistic heritage. The initiative—first of its kind at any Indian airport—promises to transform the transit experience into a soulful and memorable cultural encounter.

A cultural gateway to India

DEL Vibes is an immersive, all-terminal initiative at Indira Gandhi International Airport that brings India’s classical arts—music, dance, and crafts—to thousands of travellers each day. The platform offers live performances, interactive sessions, and curated art showcases, turning waiting time into a celebration of India’s diverse traditions.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said: “DEL Vibes is our way of giving every traveler a piece of India’s cultural richness even before they leave the airport. It reflects our vision not just to manage India’s busiest transit hub, but to create memorable experiences.”

Three Pillars: Music, dance and curated experiences

Structured around three cultural pillars, DEL Vibes offers:

Classical Dance Performances (10–15 minutes) featuring forms like Kathak and Bharatanatyam

Live Indian Classical Music (20–25 minutes) with instruments such as the Sitar, Santoor, Sarangi, and Tar Shehnai

Hands-on Craft Experiences (15 minutes), including workshops and live demonstrations

Sessions are scheduled between 10 AM and 6 PM, interspersed with engaging emcee-hosted segments to involve and entertain passengers between acts.

(Image Source : INDIA TV) A first-of-its-kind cultural experience platform

Enhancing well-being and eengagement

Beyond entertainment, DEL Vibes aims to ease travel-related stress, especially for first-time flyers, by creating a calm, engaging, and culturally rich atmosphere. The program contributes to mental well-being, passenger engagement, and airport liveliness, offering a softer, more human side of travel.

A legacy of art at Delhi airport

DEL Vibes is the latest in a series of cultural initiatives by DIAL. The airport has long promoted Indian heritage through:

The iconic twelve mudra sculptures at Terminal 3

The 12-foot Surya Namaskar statue, symbolizing yogic sun salutations

Art installations, murals, and paintings by celebrated contemporary Indian artists

Ongoing exhibitions featuring work from nationally renowned painters and sculptors

These initiatives ensure that international travellers begin their Indian experience the moment they land.

About GMR Airports Limited (GAL)

GMR Airports Limited is a global airport platform with 20+ years of experience in designing and operating world-class airports. As Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest private airport operator, GAL handled over 120 million passengers in FY25. Its airports include Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, and Medan, along with upcoming greenfield projects in Bhogapuram (India) and Crete (Greece).

GAL, in partnership with Groupe ADP, offers solutions in retail, F&B, real estate, MRO, and cargo, while also developing digital innovations through GMR Innovex. Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, the group supports communities through education, healthcare, and skill development.

A new benchmark in cultural integration at airports

With DEL Vibes, Delhi Airport has redefined what a modern airport can offer—not just in infrastructure and service, but in cultural immersion and passenger delight. This pioneering initiative promises to become a model for other airports in India and around the world.