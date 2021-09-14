Follow us on Image Source : ANI India to hold Global Buddhist Conference on November 19-20

India will hold the Global Buddhist Conference (GBC) in November this year, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Dr. Vinay Sahasrabudhe announced Tuesday.

"It was always there on our agenda, many academician who are into Buddhist studies also suggested and we thought it fit to reach out the academic community working in the discipline of Buddhist studies. To have a closer interaction between Indian academicians and those from other countries that are working on Buddhist studies, we are going to have annually a conference on Buddhist studies. First conference is happening on November 19-20 at Navalanda Mahavihara," Sahasrabudhe told ANI.

The conference will be organised under the overall framework of the flagship event of the Ministry of Tourism. Eminent scholars from prominent Buddhist universities/institutions in India and abroad will participate in GBC.

In a bid to honour the contribution of foreign scholars/individuals/organisations for the promotion of Buddhist studies internationally, ICCR has instituted 'Award for Promotion of Buddhist Studies." It shall comprise a cash reward of USD 20,000, a plaque and a gold plated medallion.

If there is more than one awardee, the amount would be shared equally. The Award is part of the comprehensive and consolidated action plan for activities related to Buddhism.

FEATURES OF THE AWARD

The Award is open to all international individuals regardless of nationality, race, creed or sex. An association, institution or organization shall also be eligible for the Award.

An individual/ institution of outstanding distinction send nomination in writing duly recommended by one the competent authorities as approved in the Code of Procedure for the Award.

The Jury shall consider such nominations as received by the office of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi by the stipulated date unless the Chairperson of the Jury is of the opinion that such time should be extended as necessary.

Selection of the Awardee will be made by the Jury headed by President, ICCR.

All other issues related to the award shall be solved as per the procedure laid down in Code of Procedure of Award for “Award for Promotion of Buddhist Studies.

Latest India News