Bon Appétit: Lawyer from MP addicted to eating glass and just can't stop | Watch

Image Source : ANI Lawyer from MP addicted to eating glass and just can't stop

A lawyer from Madhya Pradesh has been eating glass since last 40-45 years. Dayaram Sahu, a lawyer from Dindori district of MP told news agency ANI that he is addicted to eating glass.

Medically this condition is known as Hyalophagia and the person suffering from this disorder has a constant urge to eat or chew glasses. Even though the affected person is well-aware of the consequence he or she just stop themselves.

#WATCH: Dayaram Sahu, a lawyer from Dindori has been eating glass since last 40-45 years, says,"it's an addiction for me. This habit has caused damage to my teeth. I wouldn't suggest others to follow as it's dangerous for health. I have reduced eating it now." #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DRWXXb93qA — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

"It's an addiction for me. This habit has caused damage to my teeth. I would'nt suggest others to follow me as it is dangerous for health. I have reduced eating it now," Dayaram told ANI.

Even though this is pathological disorder, there are lot of behaviour-based treatments available to the affected patients. These treatments have reduced the severity upto 80 per cent in most cases.

(With inputs from ANI)

