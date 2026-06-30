Glacier melt triggers flash flood in Lahaul-Spiti, 50 tourist vehicles stranded as road washed away

Shimla:

A sudden surge in glacier meltwater triggered a flash flood-like situation in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday, washing away a section of the road at Jhalma Nallah and leaving more than 50 tourist vehicles stranded. The incident temporarily snapped road connectivity in the remote region which prompted immediate restoration work by the authorities. Officials clarified that the sudden rise in water flow was caused by accelerated glacier melt and not by rainfall, as no rain was reported in the area at the time of the incident.

Over 50 tourist vehicles stranded

Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla said that over 50 vehicles carrying tourists were stranded after the swollen Jhalma Nallah damaged the road. She assured that restoration work on the affected stretch had already begun and was expected to be completed within the next two hours. Once the road becomes motorable, all stranded tourists will be safely evacuated from the area. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with the local administration, has launched emergency restoration operations to reconnect the damaged road as quickly as possible.

BRO and administration launch emergency restoration

Following the sudden disruption, teams from the Border Roads Organisation and local authorities rushed to the site to repair the damaged road and restore traffic movement. Officials expressed confidence that connectivity would be re-established at the earliest, allowing stranded tourists to continue their journey without further delay. The administration is also keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure that the water level remains stable during the restoration process.

No casualties reported

The flash flood-like incident occurred on Monday afternoon, causing traffic disruption and temporarily cutting off access to the affected stretch. Despite the sudden surge in water flow and damage to the road, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, providing a major relief to both tourists and local authorities.

Why glacier melt can trigger sudden flooding

Although heavy rainfall is a common cause of flash floods in Himalayan regions, sudden glacier melt can also rapidly increase the flow of mountain streams and nallahs, especially during periods of rising temperatures. Such incidents can damage roads, bridges and other infrastructure within a short span of time, which makes quick response and restoration efforts critical in remote hill districts like Lahaul-Spiti.

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