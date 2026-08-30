'Give up your respective position': Chirag Paswan vs Jitan Ram Manjhi over sub-category for Dalits

New Delhi:

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had an awkward moment on Saturday after Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi clashed with each other over a separate sub-category for the most deprived Dalit sections and sought each other's resignation.

Paswan, who is Union Food Processing Industries Minister and a Lok Sabha member from Bihar's Hajipur, opposed the sub-quota and said it would "create a schism within the community". Seeking a review of the reservation policy and asked about Manjhi and his son's support to the sub-quota, Paswan said the two must resign from their positions.

His stance falls in line with his father Ram Vilas Paswan, who had also opposed a separate "Mahadalit" category introduced in Bihar by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a decade ago. "Let them support the concept of creamy layer and give up their respective posts," the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president said.

However, Manjhi said a sub-quota will only benefit the community. Manjhi, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said Paswan must resign because he is unable to understand the point that he has been making "in the broader interests of Dalits".

"It is a fact that among the Dalits, there are castes which are relatively more vulnerable and these deserve targeted welfare which can happen after introducing a sub-category. I wonder where the question of creamy layer arises," the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder said.

Santosh Kumar Suman, Manjhi's son and a Bihar minister, also targeted Paswan without naming him in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said that he is not speaking against quotas and in favour of introducing a creamy layer.

"A quota within quota is poles apart from creamy layer. Musahar, Bhuia, Nat, Dom... these end up facing discrimination even among the Scheduled Castes... within SC/ST community, no one should engage in a conversation with a feudal mindset," he said.

The war of words between Paswan and Manjhi has left the NDA in an awkward situation. Parties of both leaders are key constituents of the ruling coalition both in Bihar and at the Centre. While the LJP has five members in the Lok Sabha, the HAM(S) has one seat in the lower House. In Bihar Assembly, Manjhi's party has five seats and Paswan's party has 19 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

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