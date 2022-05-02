'Give birth to more children to save Hindu society': Aligarh Dharm Sansad triggers fresh row

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO (TWITTER) Sadhvi Annapurna Bharti

Aligarh Dharm Sansad: In yet another controversial statement made at a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Sadhvi Annapurna Bharti has suggested Hindu women to give birth to more children.

Speaking at 'Dharma Sansad' in Aligarh, she said that it is necessary to increase the population of Hindu to give them a 'Hindu rashtra'.

"Those capable should give birth to children as much as possible.... to save Hindu people and give them a Hindu rashtra," Bharti who is the national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, said.

The event was organised by Bharti in Aligarh. The banner at the stage, however, didn't mention the venue as Aligarh instead read 'Harigarh'. A section of people, mostly right-wing groups, are demanding to change Aligarh's name to 'Harigarh'.

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, also attended the event. He seconded Bharti's call to give more births to children.

"We can provide guidance to you, make you understand... we cannot do anything. Give more birth to children and make them capable in guarding their family," Yati Narsinghanand, the 58-year-old head of the powerful Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, said.

This is not the first time when such controversial remarks were made at religious gatherings. Recently, the Uttarakhand Police denied permission to hold 'Dharma Sansad' in Roorkee after the Supreme Court warned the state administration against the hate speeches made during such gatherings.

In December last year, hate speeches were made during a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar that prompted the police to take action against the organisers.

