Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the first English news presenters on Doordarshan, dies

One of the first English news presenters on Doordarshan Gitanjali Aiyar on Wednesday died. She worked with Doordarshan as news presenter from August 1971 to August 2002 (31 years).

She was the recipient of the best anchor award four times.

The news of her demise triggered a flood of condolence on social media.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his condolence saying deeply saddened to hear about the passing.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the first and finest English news anchors on Doordarshan and All India Radio. A trailblazer & pioneer, she brought credibility, professionalism, and a distinct voice to every news report, leaving an indelible mark in the journalism and broadcasting industries. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time," tweeted Thakur.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed his grief over the death of the news anchor.

"Shocked to learn about passing away of Gitanjali Aiyar Ji, one of the first and ace English news presenters on DD National. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, her friends and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

