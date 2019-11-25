Image Source : PTI Three girls die in UP after eating poisonous berries

Three girls died on Sunday after consuming poisonous berries in a village Khadrabad. The incident took place in Khadrabad village under Gunnaur police station limits. According to the families, the minor girls went out to play when they ate the berries which were apparently poisonous.

"After consuming the seeds, my daughter had suffered from giddiness and came back home. Then she started vomiting. We immediately took her to a quack, who runs a clinic in our village. He gave some medicines and said that she would be normal in a couple of days but there was no improvement in her health," said Jagmohan, the father of one of the girls.

The girls, in the age group 8 to 10, were taken to Aligarh after their condition deteriorated but they died before reaching the hospital. The deceased girls are identified as Rachana ,10, Sakshi ,10, and Gaura ,8.

Meanwhile, Sakshi's mother Mithilesh said that the quack had told them that their daughter was suffering from either typhoid or malaria. All the three minor girls were cremated at Ganga Ghat on Sunday, without the knowledge of the administration.

Chief medical officer Dr Anita Singh said, "We were not informed of the incident but a team will now be sent to the village to investigate the matter."

ALSO READ | Over 5 lakh litres of water sprinkled in two days to bring down air pollution in Delhi

ALSO READ | 'Wrong to blame farmers alone': Air pollution concerns echo in Parliament, MPs call for integrated action