Girl thrashes woman, snatches mobile phone in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, arrested

In a weird incident, a girl thrashed another woman in Delhi's Sultanpuri area and snatched her mobile phone to buy alcohol and cigarette. This whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The accused girl was later arrested by the Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Jyoti Thakur, a resident of Mangolpuri area.

The CCTV footage shows the victim is passing through the street along with some belongings while talking on the phone. It is when the accused Jyoti, comes from behind and thrashes her, snatches her mobile phone and flees from the spot.

On the basis of CCTV, the police arrested the accused woman with the mobile of the robbery and in the same clothes that she was wearing at the time of the robbery.

