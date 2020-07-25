Image Source : FILE Girl scolded by parents for watching TV ends life

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad after being scolded by her parents for watching TV too much, police said on Saturday. The girl, a 10th standard student, hanged herself from a ceiling fan on Friday by using her mother's saree, the police said. Her parents were away at work when she took the extreme step, they said.

In a note purportedly written by her, the girl said her parents would do well if she died, they said.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her father, the police said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage