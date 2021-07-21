Follow us on Image Source : PTI (EDITED) Giriraj Singh's epic reply in Italian to Rahul Gandhi over Oxygen tweet

Firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ‘brainless’. Responding to Rahul's barb on the government over alleged Covid-19 mismanagement, Giriraj took to Twitter to share a post in Italian to target Rahul's ‘Italian’ roots.

“I would say that this prince lacked the brain then, misses it now and he will miss it forever. These lists are compiled by the states. You can tell the states governed by your party to submit modified lists. Until then stop lying," Singh tweeted in Italian.

Singh was responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government over ‘no deaths due to oxygen shortage during second wave’ remark. Taking a swipe at the dispensation, he tweeted in Hindi that there is an “acute shortage of sensitivity and truth” in the government.

"There was not just a shortage of oxygen. There was an acute shortage of sensitivity and truth then, it was there then and is there now too," the Congress leader said.

The Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and UTs during the second Covid-19 wave. MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs. Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. "However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs," Pawar said in a written reply.

Reacting to the Minister's remark, the opposition accused the government of misleading Parliament by giving 'false information'. Congress leader KC Venugopal said he will move a privilege notice against the Minister as she has "misled and misguided" the House.

