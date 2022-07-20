Giriraj Singh among top BJP leaders on hit list of terror outfit Islamic State Khorasan, warns IB

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Giriraj Singh on terror hitlist

Giriraj Singh terror threat: Bharatiya Janata Party's firebrand leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh is among several party leaders who are on the hit list of terrorists, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report has revealed. This came to light after Union Home Ministry informed that the terrorist organization Islamic State Khorasan province has written about the attack against the BJP in a new edition of its magazine. Notably, BJP's Nupur Sharma has been facing the wrath of many Muslim organisations over her controversial remark on Prophet Mohammed.

Importantly, the terrorist organization has shared the threat on the BJP leaders, especially from Bihar, on its Twitter handle. Owing to the threat, all the SSP and SP of all the districts in Bihar along with the Railway Police have been alerted. On top of the list is BJP's firebrand leader Giriraj Singh, the IB added.

Singh has always been in news due to his sharp statements

Giriraj Singh is one of the few BJP leaders who is known for his sharp statements. Recently, he also gave a statement regarding the caste census. Singh had said the proposed caste census in Bihar must exclude infiltrators like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, who are not acknowledged to be so because of "politics of appeasement". Nonetheless, he added "Muslims, who take advantage of reservations for backward classes, must also be covered in the exercise".

On attacks on the procession of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti

Singh, in a series of provocative statements on the clashes during Ram Navami processions in some states, had said such incidents belittled the "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb" in India. Singh also used the terms "people of Jinnah's mentality" and "Owaisi-type people" as he lashed out at criticism of Ram Navami processions. "Where will Ram Navami processions be taken out if not in this country? In Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and other countries? This is injustice," the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj had questioned.

