Giridhar Aramane assumes charge as new Defence Secretary, vows to make India safe and prosperous country

Defence Secretary of India: Senior bureaucrat Giridhar Aramane on Tuesday assumed the office of Defence Secretary - the administrative head of the Ministry of Defence. He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1988 batch of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He succeeded Ajay Kumar as the Defence Secretary who retired on October 31.

Before assuming the charge, Aramane visited the National War Memorial and paid obeisance to the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in order to protect the country.

"We draw inspiration from these bravehearts and promise to work towards fulfilling their dreams of making India a safe and prosperous country," he told reporters in New Delhi.

The newly appointed Defence Secretary holds the experience of 32 years in administrative services and has served in various positions in both the Andhra Pradesh government as well as the central government.

Earlier, Aramane also served as the Secretary for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Besides, he has also served as the Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

In addition to overseeing the Cabinet Secretariat, he was Executive Director in charge of inspections at the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority and managed the Exploration Division in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

He worked for the Andhra Pradesh government as the Secretary, Managing Director, and Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department (the Finance Department). Additionally, he also served as the Collector in Khammam and Chittoor districts.

It should be mentioned here that Aramane completed his B.Tech from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and went on to do Masters from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras. Besides, he also holds a MA (Economics) degree from Kakatiya University in Warangal.

