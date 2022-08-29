'Thought PM Modi is a crude man but he showed humanity': Ghulam Nabi Azad | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the grand-old party, broke his silence saying he has been forced to leave his home.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, lashed out at the Congress leadership saying, "Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them... Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken."

The G-23 letter was written to the Congress top leadership by many senior party leaders demanding structural changes within the party.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I thought PM Modi to be a crude man but he showed humanity."

On being asked if he'll go with BJP if needed after forming a new party, Azad said, "Congress mein anpadhon (uneducated) ki jamaat hai, especially those sitting for clerical work... Those who know J&K, I can't increase even one vote in BJP's constituencies, they can't do it in mine..."

On G-23 letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I didn't sleep for 6 days before and after writing the letter (G23) because we gave blood for the party. People there today are useless...It's saddening that Congress has such spokesmen who don't even know about us..."

Speaking about Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "My respect for Sonia Gandhi is same as 30 years back, respect for Rahul Gandhi is same as that befitting Indira Gandhi's family, Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's son. Personally,I pray for his long life. We tried to make him a successful leader but he's not interested..."

Ghulam Nabi Azad also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over him hugging the Prime Minister during an old session of the Parliament saying, "It's not me who is entangled with Modi, it's him."

