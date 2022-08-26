Unfortunate, timing awful: Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ghulam Nabi Azad with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi

Congress on Friday issued a statement expressing regret over Senior its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation and called it an unfortunate incident.

"It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment," the Congress said.

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad."Contents of the letter is not factual, timing is awful," he said.

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

(With inputs from PTI)

