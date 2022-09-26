Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold press briefing; likely to announce new political party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to announce his new political party today

Azad had said the situation in the Congress party has reached a point of "no return"

Azad had earlier said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag of the party

Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to hold a press conference on Monday, wherein the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister is likely to unveil his new political outfit.

"I will hold a press conference on Monday," Azad had confirmed on being asked about his new political party.

The development comes after Azad broke all ties with the Congress party.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

In the hard-hitting five-page letter, Azad had claimed that a coterie runs the party while Sonia Gandhi was just "a nominal head" and all the major decisions were taken by "Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

Azad had said he was submitting his resignation with "great regret and an extremely leaden heart" and severing his 50-year association with the Congress. He was earlier Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Recounting his long association with the Congress, Azad had said the situation in the party has reached a point of "no return."

While Azad took potshots at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, his sharpest attack was on Rahul Gandhi and he described the Wayand MP as a "non-serious individual" and "immature".

Ghulam Nabi Azad holds meetings with workers, leaders

On Sunday, he held meetings with his workers and leaders.

Earlier, Azad, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood.

He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the party.

"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said at the rally after breaking away from his five-decade-long association with the grand old party.

"My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added then.

Azad said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.

"My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile," he added.

He lashed out at Congress and said that people are trying to defame us (me and my supporters who left the party) but their reach is limited to computer tweets.

Criticising the party, Azad said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground."

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister held his first public meeting at Sainik Colony in Jammu.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Azad said that people from Congress now go to jail in buses, call DGP or Commissioners, get their names written, and leave within an hour. This is the reason Congress has been unable to grow.

Azad has been Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.

(With inputs from ANI)

