Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi after flurry of meetings by G-23 leaders on Congress poll rout

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi

Highlights Sonia Gandhi had earlier reached out to Azad on Wednesday ahead of the G-23 meet

G-23 had made a strong pitch for "collective leadership" at its meeting

G-23 has been persistently seeking a restructuring of Congress

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi. The crucial meeting comes as the dissenting group within the party held a flurry of meetings where they insisted they will fight for revamping the party while staying within its fold.

Sources in the G-23 said the leaders discussed some "concrete proposals". These proposals may be considered during the ongoing meet between Ghulam Nabi Azad and the Congress president.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier reached out to Azad on Wednesday ahead of the G-23 dinner meeting at his residence. The leaders of the grouping have since held a series of meetings at Azad's residence.

During the parleys, the leaders had deliberated on steps that they feel are required to bolster the party, and decided to convey to the leadership that their only interest is to strengthen the organisation in order to "save the idea of India" which only a strong Congress can do so. The G-23 had made a strong pitch for "collective leadership" at its meeting here on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Thursday, a day after the Group of 23 pitched for an "inclusive and collective leadership" in the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of its members, met Rahul Gandhi and the two leaders were learnt to have discussed a revamp of the party organisation, a key demand of the dissenters.

Sources in the Congress said the party leadership wants to resolve the differences with the G-23 and is reaching out to its leaders. It is learnt to have deputed some senior leaders for parleys with the dissenting group to resolve the differences.

The G-23 has been persistently seeking a restructuring of the organisation since it first wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 about it after of a string of electoral losses and the party's diminishing clout.

Latest India News