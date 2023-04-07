Watch Ghulam Nabi Azad in Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday at 10 pm

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghulam Nabi Azad in Aap Ki Adalat

Ghulam Nabi Azad in Aap Ki Adalat: The latest episode of India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' will feature former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. The senior leader, who recently formed his own political party Democratic Progressive Azad Party after parting his ways from the grand old party, will be seen answering questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. The episode will be aired on Saturday, April 8 at 10 pm.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose exit from the Rajya Sabha left Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tears, will respond to an array of questions from Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi's entry in Indian politics to current political situation in the 'people's court'.

'No one becomes a leader only by abusing'

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s repeated allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress leader said that the ex- Wayanad MP keeps on abusing PM Modi day in and day out but he (Rahul) will not become a leader only by doing that. According to Azad, Rahul has been working on this agenda for the last nine years and this has caused a huge loss to the Congress party. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also clarified about allegations that he "betrayed" the Congress party.

