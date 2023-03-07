What's the first love of Ghulam Nabi Azad. It's not politics | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who rebelled against the Congress, in a special conversation with India TV revealed that gardening is his first love and not the politics. During an exclusive conversation, Ghulam Nabi Azad shared many stories related to his life and said that if he had not been a politician, he would have been a floriculturist.

When the senior leader was asked what is the other side of his personality and since when has he been fond of gardening, the senior politician said, "I learned gardening from my grandmother. I was fond of gardening since childhood. Grandma used to keep the seeds carefully, learned everything from there... one has to sacrifice a lot of sleep and peace for gardening. When I used to return from abroad as a minister, I used to go to the garden during the night and see the flowers."

Gardening my first love, won many awards, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Floriculture is my first love... flowers have different timings... many flowers in my garden are from Europe. When I was a minister, I used to bring seeds from many European countries... it felt good when PM Modi praised my garden... he never came here but he must have heard from somewhere."

Azad further said, "I have won many prizes in gardening. Had I not been a politician, I would have been a floriculturist. Unfortunately the family members like to see flowers but they do not want to work hard for it."

Ghulam Nabi Azad on his political future

The senior leader said that everything is possible in politics. "An alliance with anyone cannot be ruled out. There are crowds my his rallies."

Azad on Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge speech

On Rahul Gandhi's statement in Cambridge, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "What can I say on that. Rahul Gandhi makes some allegations, BJP makes some allegations."

