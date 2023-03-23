'Ghazwa-e-Hind' terror module case: NIA raids multiple locations 3 states

Follow us on Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids in three states—Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh—in a ongoing investigation into the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' terror module that was busted in Bihar last year. According to the NIA, the houses of eight suspects in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Gujarat’s Valsad, Surat and Botad districts were searched and incriminating material, including digital devices (mobile phones and memory cards) and documents were seized.

Bihar Police filed FIR in July 2022

Back in July last year the Bihar Police at the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna registered the FIR against members of the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' module that was being "operated and controlled" from Pakistan.

Pakistani national Marghoob Ahmad Danish was arrested

Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, administrator of a WhatsApp Group 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', launched by a Pakistani national, was arrested in the case. The agency had filed a chargesheet against him in January. Danish, the agency said, had created 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' groups on different social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram and BiP Messenger. "He had also created a dedicated WhatsApp group for Bangladeshi nationals, with the title -'BDGhazwa E HindBD'," it said.

"Marghoob had added many persons from India as well as from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen, in these groups," the agency said. The module aimed to "radicalise" impressionable Indian youngsters with the ultimate objective of conquest of India - 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', the NIA said. The members of this group were being radicalised with the aim to convert them into "sleeper cells" for carrying out terrorist activities, it alleged.

