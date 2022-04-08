Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Ghazipur slaughterhouse in East Delhi to be closed for 3 days on account of Navratri festival

Highlights The Ghazipur slaughterhouse in east Delhi will be closed from April 8 to 10

It will be shut coinciding with the last three days of Navratri festival, the area's mayor has said

Mayor had claimed that during Navratra, "90% of people do not consume non-vegetarian food"

The Ghazipur slaughterhouse in east Delhi will be closed from April 8 to 10 coinciding with the last three days of Navratri festival, the area's mayor has said.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Tuesday (April 5) had said that the three-day closure of the abattoir was an annual exercise and "not a new order".

He had also "appealed" to traders to keep meat shops closed during Navratra or at least on the last three days of the festival, even as the authorities said "no official order" had been issued in this connection.

Also Read: Meat ban during Navaratri: 'Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like', says Mahua Moitra

Aggarwal had also claimed that during Navratra, "90 per cent of the people do not consume non-vegetarian food".

Aggarwal's comments had stoked a controversy and drew sharp reactions on social media.

The East Delhi mayor said every year on the last three of Navratra, the Ghazipur slaughterhouse is closed, and this year it will be closed from April 8-10.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court seeks information on meat ban in Mathura

Latest India News