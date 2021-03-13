Ghaziabad woman seeks Rs 1 crore compensation for getting non-veg pizza

Image Source : AP REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has sought compensation of Rs 1 crore from an American restaurant for delivering a non-vegetarian pizza. In her petition, Deepali Tyagi said that she is a pure vegetarian because of her "religious beliefs, teachings, family traditions, own conscience, and her best choice."

Back in March, 2019, the woman had placed an order for a vegetarian pizza from the outlet. She said that the pizza was delivered late, however, she ignored it and began eating the pizza.

They immediately realised that it was a non-vegetarian pizza and there were pieces of meat instead of mushroom. According to her lawyer, Tyagi called the customer care and raised a complaint highlighting the negligence saying that a non-veg pizza was delivered in a house of pure vegetarians.

Later, on March 26, 2019, a person who referred to himself as the district manager of the pizza outlet, called up the complainant and offered free pizzas to the whole family. However, the woman said that it was not a simple case as they are assuming it, since the company had "spoiled the religious practices" of the complainant and gave her permanent mental agony. The woman said she would have to go through "several long and expensive rituals" which will cost her lakhs of rupees during her entire life.

To this, the district manager of the pizza outlet replied that since he is not authorised to negotiate in terms of money, he would hand over the matter to their own legal team.

According to the complaint copy, the woman then said that the nature of the response from the opposite party was "very casual", an offer of serving pizza free of cost was nothing but a "mockery an insult to the social and financial status" of the complainant.

"That the opposite party's negligent manner of performance has contaminated complainant body with food mixed with animal meat that was acquired by killing and cutting short the life given by God to any animal. In her religious belief killing any animal and eating its meat is a "paap" (sin). The opposite party has a deceitfully involved complainant in that sin of eating animal meat. They have wounded her soul giving her mental agony for her whole life. They have ravaged her religious belief," the petition said.

Deepali Tyagi has now urged the consumer court to direct the opposite party to provide the claim of Rs 1 crore to her and also direct the pizza outlet to pay the complainant compensation for harassment and financial hardship caused by the opposite party. Meanwhile, a district consumer disputes redressal commission has asked the pizza outlet to file a reply in the matter.

