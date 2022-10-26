UP road rage: Man's head crushed with bricks over parking dispute in Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Man's head crushed with bricks over parking dispute in Ghaziabad

The deceased was son of a retired police sub-inspector

Ghaziabad police formed a 5-member team to nab the culprits

UP road rage: A 35-year-old man was brutally beaten to death with bricks by an unidentified group of people over a parking dispute in Ghaziabad on Tuesday night, October 25.

The deceased, Varun Kumar, was a resident of Jaavli village and son of a retired police sub-inspector. According to reports, the incident took place near an eatery at Bhopura area, under the limits of Tilla-mode police station, where Arun had gone along with two of his friends.

Before Arun was killed, an argument had broken out between the two groups over a parking spot that later turned into a violent altercation. The accused first broke the window of the victim's car and then smashed his head with bricks.

The video of the incident was captured by the passerby in which the man can be seen getting brutally beaten in the full public view. The video is also making rounds on social media. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot and Vrun's friends informed his family about the matter.

After getting the news, the victim's family members reached the spot and rushed the seriously injured Varun to a hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. Later, the police visited the crime spot and took footage of the nearby CCTV cameras.

With the help of footage, the police have traced the vehicle's registration number of the accused. The police also claimed that a five-member team has been formed to nab the culprits as soon as possible.

