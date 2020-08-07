Ghaziabad Police launches Operation Prahaar; 171 miscreants put behind bars

Image Source : INDIA TV Ghaziabad Police launched Operation Prahaar; 171 miscreants put behind bars

Ghaziabad Police has launched Operation Prahaar under which as many as 171 miscreants have been put behind bars. Moreover, 100 wanted/warranted criminals were caught by the police.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani oversaw a marathon campaign last night under which 66 wanted and 34 warranted criminals were arrested. A total of 71 other criminals have ben arrested and sent to jail.

To add to this, 127 vehicles have ben seized for violating traffic rules under various police stations in the intensive checking operation conducted yesterday.

Guidelines have been issued to police officers in the district to carry out more such operations as and when required.

