Ghaziabad Police busts fake call centre cheating unemployed youth on pretext of job

Image Source : GHAZIABAD POLICE Ghaziabad Police busts fake call centre fleecing youth on pretext of job.

Ghaziabad police has busted an inter-state gang that was running a fake call center in the name of providing job to unemployed youth. According to Police, the fake call center was being run by 3 people who have identified as Sumit Kumar, Vikas Kumar, and Ankit Kumar. While Sumit has been arrested, the police is searching for his other two partners. Cops have recovered 23 mobile phones, 12 desktops and other items from the place where these fraudsters were running the fake call center.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani shared a video on Twitter showing one of the accused who has been arrested in this racket along with several computers, mobile phones other items that have been seized.

According to police, Sumit Kumar, one of the accused who has been arrested was running the fake call centre in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara Enclave.

On being interrogated by the police, Sumit said that he along with other partners used to steal data of unemployed youth from the OLX app and used to cone them for job opportunities. He also informed how he along with partners were creating fake ids, bank accounts, arranging SIM cards.

"Once they received the money from an unemployed youth, they used to discontinue all the fake ids, SIM cards," police informed.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage